Azerbaijani wrestlers to participate at U-20 World Championship

13 August 2023 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

From August 14 to 20, the U-20 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Azernews reports, citing Trend that freestyle wrestling will take place in the first days of the competition. Ruslan Abdullayev (57 kg), Musa Agayev (61 kg), Ramik Heybatov (65 kg), Mirjavad Nabiyev (70 kg), Elkhan Garayev (74 kg), Ali Tsokayev under the leadership of senior coach Arif Abdullayev, coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Nazim Alijanov. (79 kg), Tabriz Bayramov (86 kg), Ravan Musayev (92 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will represent our country in the world championship.

Later, the baton will pass to women wrestlers. Elvina Karimzade (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Asmar Jankurtaran (55 kg) will try to fulfill the tasks of the great coach Rovshan Umudov.

The championship will be concluded with the performance of Greco-Roman wrestlers. 9 wrestlers will take to the mat under the leadership of great coach Nurettin Rajabov, coaches Emin Ahmadov and Turaj Huseynli. Farid Sadikhli (55 kg), Ilkin Gurbanov (60 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (63 kg), Kanan Abdullazade (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Davud Mammadov (77 kg), Ismayil Rzayev (82 kg), Ali Guliyev (87 kg) and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg) will compete in Amman.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz