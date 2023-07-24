Azerbaijani shooter gains victory in South Korea [PHOTOS]

24 July 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani shooter Khanna Aliyeva has gained a victory at ISSF Junior World Championships held in Changwon, South Korea.

The shooter claimed victory at women's 25m pistol final with 520 points, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, Leyla Aliyeva, who performed in the same category, won a bronze medal with 510 points.

The ISSF Junior World Championship was introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 2017. It covers a variety of both Olympic and non-Olympic events in rifle, pistol and shotgun, with individual and team events.

The ISSF defines a 'junior' as an athlete under the age of 21 on December 31 of the competition year.

---

