National table tennis players heading to Universiade

24 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 28, the 31st World Summer Universiade will start in Chengdu, China, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

According to the received information, Azerbaijan will be represented by 88 athletes in the competition in which 110 countries will participate. 8 of them are table tennis players. Zemfira Mikayilova, Khadija Abilzadeh, Sabina Mammadova, Aliya Hashimova, Nihad Mammadov, Ibrahim Ansari, Kanan Panahov and Fakhri Abdullayev will show their skills in Chendu trials under the leadership of Farhad Ismayilov and Konul Mikayilova.

The Universiade will conclude on August 8.

