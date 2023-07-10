Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers set new record

10 July 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have captured nine medals at U-15 European Championships held in Kaposvar, Hungary.

The national team won three silver and six bronze medals and took second place with 145 points, which is a new national freestyle wrestling record in the history of the European Championships under 15, Azernews reports.

Huseyn Ismayilov (52 kg), Isa Yusibov (57 kg), Amin Nasibov (85 kg) won silver, Rashid Nazarov (41 kg), Ruslan Alizada (44 kg), Hasan Hasanov (48 kg), Farid Agasizada (52 kg), Nihad Abbasov (62 kg) and Rashad Veysalov (68 kg) took the third place in the U-15 European Championships.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

---

