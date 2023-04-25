Formula 1: All tickets for 12 grandstands sold out in Baku

25 April 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

All tickets for the 12 grandstands at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 have been sold out.

As Baku City Circuit reports, the race in Baku is expected to welcome the largest number of motorsport fans from over 100 countries.

Most tickets for the race Baku have been purchased by motorsport fans from the UK and the Netherlands.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 promises unparalleled excitement and fun both for F1 pilots and the race fans.

F1 pilots will hit the streets in Baku on April 28-30, bringing lots of excitement and drama.

After a three year break, concert programs will once again delight F1 race fans. Renowned DJ Don Diablo will give a concert in Baku on April 28th.

The Dutch DJ Hardwell will perform in the Baku Boulevard Fanzone on April 29, right after the culmination of the season's first F1 sprint race.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway to extend the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The last Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Baku this year.

---

