Azerbaijani judokas to compete for medals in Poland

12 April 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas will compete for medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2023 on April 15-16.

Around 452 athletes from 25 countries will participate in the judo tournament, Azernews reports.

Some 15 male and 5 female judokas in 12 weight classes will represent Azerbaijan in Poland.

Leyla Demirova (48 kg), Zeynab Mammadova (52 kg), Latifa Abbasova (57 kg), Narmin Amirli (78 kg) and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg) will compete in the female competition, while the male team includes Nizami Imranov, Nurlan Karimli, Murad Muradli, Nijat Nagiyev (all 60 kg), Nijat Nagiyev, Samir Piriyev, Aydin Rzayev (all 66 kg), Gadir Huseynov, Suleyman Aliyev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Ali Hajizadeh (90 kg), Ismayil Zamanov, Ajdar Bagirov (90 kg), Tamerlan Jabbarov (100 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg).

The national teams will be led by the coaches Elkhan Mammadov, Vugar Huseynov and Elkhan Rajabli.

Further, Azerbaijani judokas will participate in the international training camp in Poznan on April 17-19.

