Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals during international tournament in Lithuania

Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team successfully performed during the international tournament "Dalia Kutkaite" that was held in Lithuania, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The rhythmic gymnastics international tournament "Dalia Kutkaite" was held in Vilnius on 5-6 November.

Gymnast Alina Mamedova won gold medals in a multisport race and in performances with the ball (26.150 points) and clubs (26.250 points).

The member of the national team, Kamilla Seyidzade, won the gold medal in the program with the ribbon (24.850 points) and a silver medal for her performance with the hoop (24.000 points).

Leyla Aghazada won a silver medal for her performance with ribbons (27.850 points) and a bronze medal for the exercise with the hoop (27.050 points), ball (27.800 points), and clubs (24.600 points), as well as the bronze multisport.

Azerbaijani gymnast Alina Mamedova was also awarded the title "Miss Expression".

