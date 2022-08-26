Azerbaijani bodybuilder Rasim Hasanov ranked in the top 5 at the Mr. Olympia Amateur's Tournament [PHOTO]

26 August 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani bodybuilder Rasim Hasanov ranked in the top 5 and won 4th place at the Mr. Men's Olympia Amateur Eastern Europe International Tournament in Bucharest in the Men's physique category. This makes him the first-ever athlete in Azerbaijani bodybuilding history who has ever risen to this level.

The tournament, held by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), is one of the most prestigious among amateur bodybuilders' tournaments in the world. Azerbaijan, which participated in the tournament for the first time, came in the top 5.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, Rasim Hasanov won a gold medal in May 2021 at the European Championship in the Muscular Men's Physique classification. Although the Azerbaijani bodybuilder made his debut, this made his victory even more triumphal.

Moreover, in September 2021, Rasim Hasanov won a gold medal at the prestigious Arnold Classic International Tournament, and, in November 2021, he was ranked in the top 3 and won the silver medal at the World Championship in Spain in the Muscular Men’s Physique open category.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

To follow Rasim Hasanov on his Instagram