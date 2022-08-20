Casemiro: Manchester United confirm £70m agreement to sign Real Madrid midfielder

20 August 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil international Casemiro due in UK within next 48 hours to have medical and finalise £70m move to Old Trafford on an initial four-year deal with option to extend by a further year, Azernews report per skysports.com.

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign midfielder Casemiro.

United will pay £70m (£60m plus £10m in add-ons) for the 30-year-old. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

Casemiro is expected to arrive in the UK in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and sign a four-year contract with United, which has the option of a further year.

Real Madrid announced an "institutional act of homage and farewell to Casemiro will take place at Real Madrid City on Monday morning, with the presence of club president Florentino Perez".

Casemiro joined Real Madrid in 2013 and won three La Liga titles and the Champions League five times.

---

