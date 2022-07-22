National GM beats world champion

22 July 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has defeated world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, at Grand Chess Tour in Croatia, Azernews reports.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov also played a draw with Bulgarian Veselin Topalov in the fourth round but lost to Alireza Firuzca (France).

So, the national grandmaster ranked 6th with 6 points according to the results of the previous rounds.

Grand Chess Tour 2022 will continue until July 25.

The format is a 10-player Round-robin with a time control of 25 minutes and a 10-second increment for the first 3 days, followed by a 10-player Double Round-robin with a time control of 5 minutes and a 2-second increment for the rest.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is a three-fold European Team Champion (2009, 2013, and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad on the third board.

He won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2003 and repeated his victory in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving a 2,953 performance rating after eight rounds. After winning the Essent Tournament in 2006, Shahriyar achieved world fame.

In June 2016, Mammadyarov won the 3rd Shamkir Chess Tournament, the Vugar Gashimov Memorial. He defeated Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the last two rounds, which put him in a tie-break situation with Caruana. He defeated Caruana in the tiebreak, thus giving him tournament victory.

In 2021, Mammadyarov defeated the 13-time world champion, Garry Kasparov, at the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb (Croatia).

