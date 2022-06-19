Azerbaijani team wins bronze at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Israel

19 June 2022 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

During the fourth day of the competition at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv (Israel), the Azerbaijani team in group exercises with a score of 65.400 points (sum for two programs) won bronze in the all-around, Trend reports on Saturday.

The team also advanced to two separate finals - in the exercise with three ribbons and two balls and in the program with five hoops.

For the composition with three ribbons and two balls in qualifying, the team received 31.800 points, taking third place, and for the exercise with five hoops - 33.600 points, this is the fifth position.

The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

Also today, Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova performed in the finals of the individual all-around. The result of Agamirova for four exercises (hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon) was 125.450 points, she took ninth place. Jalilova with 125.350 points is in tenth position in the all-around.

Recall that earlier the Azerbaijani grace, junior Kamilla Gafarova won the bronze medal in the clubs program.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship takes place in Tel Aviv (Israel) on June 15-19.

