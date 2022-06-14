UEFA Nations League: First victory of Azerbaijani team

14 June 2022 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan football team has achieved its first victory in the UEFA Nations League.

The national team won over Belarus with a score of 2:0, Azernews reports.

The third-round match of the UEFA Nations League's Group stage between Azerbaijan and Belarus took place at Dalga Arena in Baku.

Mahir Emreli scored the first goal for the national team in the 76th minute of the match.

Ramil Sheydayev scored the second goal for the team and increased the difference in the score.

The match at the Dalga Arena was judged by a team of referees led by the Greek referee Anastasios Papapetrou.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football competition contested by the senior men's national teams of the UEFA's member associations, the sport's European governing body.

The first tournament started in September 2018, following the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The four group winners from League A qualified for the finals played in Portugal in June 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993