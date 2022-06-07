National gymnasts win gold medals in Poland [PHOTO]

7 June 2022 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Poland.

The gold medals came from the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova, Mansum Mammadzada and the mixed pair of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziyya Seyidli, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

The gymnasts were the first women's groups and the mixed pairs that won gold medals at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup.

The men's pair of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won silver at the competition.

Earlier, the national gymnasts returned home from the European Trampoline and Tumbling Championships held in Italy with two gold medals, as well as one silver and one bronze medal.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

