Preparations for Azerbaijan's F-1 Grand Prix in Baku nearing completion

Construction and installation work for the track of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix races in Baku have been completed by 85 percent, Head of Venue Delivery & Facilities Management at Baku City Circuit Operations Company Thomas Butcher told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Butcher, the installation of protective fences and blocks will be completed within eight days, and the track will be closed from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 6 until the morning of June 7.

He also noted that the race track in Baku will be ready by June 7.

"After that, the International Automobile Federation will inspect the track. If necessary, adjustments will be made," added the company's representative.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 10-12.

