Awards ceremony held for winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics among groups and trios [PHOTO]

The awarding of winners of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics among trios and groups in various age categories was held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

Among the trios in the age category of youngsters, the 'Ojag 3' team climbed the highest step of the podium, the 'Ojag 1' trio ranked second, while the 'Ojag 4' team took the third place.

Among the trios in the age category of children, the 'Ojag 6' team won the gold, the 'Ojag 4' trio won the silver, whereas the 'Ojag 9' team won the bronze medal.

Among the trios in the age category of pre-juniors, the 'Ojag 1' team ranked first, the 'Grace' team occupied the second position, and the 'Ojag 4' trio reached the third step of the podium.

Among the groups in the age category of children, the 'Ojag 4' team occupied the first place, the 'Ojag 1' team ranked second whilst the 'Ojag 3' team took the third place.

Among the groups in the age category of pre-juniors, the 'Ojag 3' team became the gold medalist, the 'Ojag 5' team - silver medalist, while the 'Ojag 4' group won the bronze.

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics among Age Categories were held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on May 25.

