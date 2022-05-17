Baku to embrace another stage of Formula 1 race in June

17 May 2022 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilov

Baku, popularly called the city of winds gets ready to host the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and preparations for the race are in full swing.

Speaking about the race, executive director of Baku City Circuit (BCC) Arif Ragimom expressed his desire to discuss the possibility of holding an F1 Sprint with the leadership of Formula 1, Azernews reports, citing Morotsportweek.

"I would be very happy to see a sprint race weekend in Baku next year. I hope Baku will become one of the six stages that will receive the right to host such a Grand Prix. I am going to discuss this issue with the leadership of the championship during the race weekend in Baku this year. We will try to get to such a stage," he said.

In the 2022 season, only three sprint qualifications will take place. One race has already been held in Imola and the other two will take place at the Austrian Grand Prix and the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"I'd be glad to have the sprint race here in Baku next year, I hope we are one of the six races that will get it. It is on my agenda [to discuss with Formula 1] management this year's race and we’ll try and propose to hold one of those sprint races. I really like the idea. I think it's good to just mix things around a bit. Things get boring, people get used to the same format and they lose their interest, so when these sorts of changes come in, I think it's good for the sport," he said.

The 6-km Baku City Circuit has remained unchanged for this year’s event but Rahimov confirmed that BCC is slightly changing the pit lane entrance.

Meanwhile, the Formula One drivers will hit the streets of Baku on June 10-12, 2022. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. No concerts will be held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainment for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

The motto of the sixth Grand Prix will be "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!".

The BCC also presented the most striking visuals of the season. For the first time, they were symbolized by the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

Notably, Azerbaijan joined Formula 1's calendar in 2016. The biggest stars in world music such as Enrique Iglesias, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera performed in Baku during Formula 1 races in Baku.

In 2021, the F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku on June 4-6.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively. The race was held without spectators and concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

