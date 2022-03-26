By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani judokas are competing in the European Youth Cup that kicks off in Athens, Greece on March 26, Azertag has reported.

Coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Vugar Huseynov lead Azerbaijani youth teams of young boys and girls that are reperesenting the country in the competition, the report added.

Thus, Konul Aliyeva, Gulshan Bashirova (48 kg), Rita Aliyeva (58 kg), Sabina Aliyeva (57 kg), Narmin Amirli (78 kg) will compete among girls.

Nijat Mammadli, Nurlan Karimli, Samir Piriyev (60 kg), Gasim Valizade, Elvin Bagirov, Aydin Rzayev (66 kg), Mammadrza Hajizade (73 kg), Ismayil Zamanov, Magerram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) Nihad Shikhalizade, Vugar Talibov (90 kg), Ruslan Nasirli, Sabir Isayev (100 kg), Kanan Nasibov, Huseyn Mammadov (+100 kg) are in the national team of young boys.

Some 300 athletes from 27 countries will take part in the two-day competition.

---