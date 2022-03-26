By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani athlete Agamurad Gahramanov said that participation in the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics provides opportunity for competitiors to test their strength, Trend has reported.

“Today the program was more difficult for me. I hope that tomorrow, on the final day of the competition, it will be better. Competitions are a great opportunity to test strength, this is especially important before the international start,” he emphasized.

Gahramanov is one of the Azerbaijani athletes, who will represent the country at the World Cup in Baku. He will perform in three programs - floor exercise, vault and exercise on the crossbar.

"Preparation for the World Cup is going well. The coach believes in us and I will try to do everything I can. I hope for a good result. It is a great pride and responsibility to perform at major international competitions that take place in my native country," Gahramanov noted.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.

