By Trend

We are always warmly and hospitably received in Azerbaijan, participants of the 28th World Championship in acrobatic gymnastics in Baku, athletes from Kazakhstan Vadim Shulyar and Daniel Deal, performing as part of a men's pair, told Trend.

Duet - Vadim Shulyar and Daniel Deal won a gold medal in the balance exercise program, and two silver medals in the tempo and combined exercise program.

"Impressions from the Championship are unforgettable, emotions are overwhelming, especially after we won the gold medal. We stubbornly walked towards this award - we trained, prepared, and now we have achieved this wonderful result. All participants are worthy rivals, so the competition was strong," they said.

Gymnasts noted that, the organization of major international competitions in Baku is always held at a high level

"We are coming to Baku not for the first time, we were here at the World Cup. There are always a lot of positive impressions from the competitions organized in Baku," they added.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world took part in the championship.

At the competition, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups presented balance, tempo and combined exercises.

