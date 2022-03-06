By Trend

Athletes from Kazakhstan Lolita and Mark Dub are pleased with the result of the performance at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku.

“We are pleased with the bronze medal,” the athletes told Trend .

Lolita and Mark Dub ranked third among mixed pairs in the 12-18 age category.

"The competitions were successful for us, we are pleased with the result,” the athletes said. “We admit that the training was hard, but we performed well at the competitions.”

“We arrived in Baku a few days before the competitions, there was enough time for acclimatization and training on the spot,” the gymnasts added. “The organizers have created excellent conditions for us, we are happy to be here.”

The gymnasts also stressed that they will watch the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships online, which will start next week in Baku.

“We will watch the Championships and support our team!” athletes from Kazakhstan said.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

---

