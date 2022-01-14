By Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Circuit (BCC) is looking for volunteers for the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The race will be held in Baku on June 10-12. In connection with this, the company announced registration of the volunteers.

Those who are at least 16 years old, have excellent level of English language knowledge (preference will be given to those who have an additional language proficiency), great enthusiasm and determination. Those wishing to apply can register here.

Each volunteer who successfully passes the qualifying stages will be involved in activities in one of the areas, such as human resources, labor force, media, marshals club, administrative operations, and others.

Baku City Circuit pays great attention not only to high pre-race preparation of the volunteers, but also their personal development. Thus, Baku City Circuit will organize various trainings, seminars and other events for volunteers.

Notably, the 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku for the fifth time on June 4-6.

Sergio Perez from the Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively.

The race was held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

---

