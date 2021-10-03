By Trend

Matches of the seventh round of the Champions Chess Tour's final stage, organized by the Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, took place, Trend reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan Teymur Rajabov in this round defeated the world champion - Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen with a score of 3:1.

Another Azerbaijani chess player, Shahriyar Mamedyarov, outplayed his opponent from the Netherlands Anish Giri - 2.5:0.5.

A four-game match is played in each round. In the case of a tie, the winner is determined in two blitz games. If after them the score remains equal, then "Armageddon" follows. Three points are awarded for a victory in rapid chess (zero - for a defeat), and two points - for a victory in a tie-break (one for a defeat).

The prize fund of the tournament is $100,000.