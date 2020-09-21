By Akbar Mammadov

A relay race called "Şən startlar" (Cheerful Starts) has been held with the participation of paralympic children and their accompanying family members, the Azerbaijani National Paralympic Committee’s press service said on September 20.

The relay race was organized by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Azerbaijani National Paralympic Committee (NPCA) at the stadium of the Republican Paralympic Complex in Sumgayit.

Taking part in the relay race was not only a game for paralympic children but also an opportunity for children to demonstrate their physical capabilities. The event was attended by 25 participants.

During the event, demonstration performances of children - Paralympians in judo, taekwondo and karate were also presented.

The participants were supported and awarded with diplomas by the Deputy Chairman of the Agency Faig Agayev, vice-presidents of the NPKA Ilham Zakiev and Yashar Hajiyev.

The competitions were held after the easing of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan and under the supervision of a special working group created by the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

The Committee is developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports. By the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, two sports will also be added to them. Over the past few years, the National paralympic team has made great achievements. Azerbaijan's largest medal haul came in 2012, with a total of twelve medals.

