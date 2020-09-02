By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani kickboxer Zaur Javadov has won the world championship held by World Kickboxing Federation (WKN) on Thai boxing as part of LNK Fight Night 16 show in Latvia.

Zaur Javadov left no chances to Slovakian WKN champion Sebastian Fapso. The kickboxer managed to record the 39th victory on the battle list, 14 of which were consecutive, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora reported.

Latvian kickboxer of Azerbaijani origin Zaur Javadov has been engaged in karate at a very young age. He has been a professional kickboxer since 2005. The kickboxer has repeatedly won the titles of Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish and European champions in WAKO K-1, WKA K-1, etc.

In 2017, Zaur Javadov fought with Moldovian kickboxer Sergey Morari at KOK World Grand Prix in Riga 2017. The national kickboxer defeated him by knockout and he lost the title of world champion.

