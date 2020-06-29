By Akbar Mammadov

The new schedule of matches of the Azerbaijani national team in the UEFA Nations League's 2020/2021 season has been determined.

According to the information provided by UEFA on its official website on June 26, all the official fixtures and kick-off times for the group stage matches in September, October and November have been revealed.

The Azerbaijani national team competes against Luxembourg, Cyprus and Montenegro in the first group of the league C.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team will play its first post-pandemic game against Luxembourg in Baku, while the next subsequent two will be away matches.

The fixtures of the Azerbaijani national team is below:

5 September

Azerbaijan-Luxembourg, 20:00

8 September

Cyprus-Azerbaijan, 22:45

10 October

Montenegro-Azerbaijan, 17:00

13 October

Azerbaijan-Cyprus, 20:00

14 November

Azerbaijan-Montenegro, 21:00

17 November

Luxembourg-Azerbaijan, 23:45

The start time of the games is shown in Baku time.

