By Akbar Mammadov

Member of Azerbaijan Powerlifting Federation Ismail Guliyev has won a silver medal at the “Arnold Sports Festival 2020” international sports festival held in Columbus, Ohio in the United States on March5-8.

Guliyev fought against 16 titled rivals in the bench-press lightweight division and managed to lift 250 kilograms in the 100 kg weight category, securing a second place.

Well-known athletes from across the world competed in the festival.

Arnold Sports Festival was founded in 1989 in honour of well-known actor and athlete Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Arnold Sports Festival attracted an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans to watch more than 22,000 athletes compete in more than 80 sports and events, including 16 Olympic events, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, the Ohio Expo Center and various other Central Ohio venues.

The Arnold Classic and related IFBB Pro League events and the Arnold Amateur NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Physique & Wellness Championships were held in Battelle Grand and on the Arnold Fitness EXPO Stage at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

An expanded Arnold SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO was held March 7-8 at the Ohio Expo Center. Baton Twirling, Cheerleading and Dance, Futsal, Gymnastics and Martial Arts were among the events at the Ohio Expo Center.

