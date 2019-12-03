By Rasana Gasimova

Young Azerbaijani gymnast Mina Abbasova has won another golden medal, ranking first among gymnasts of her age at The 10th International New Year Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, and thus, winning her fourth medal in November.

Including this medal, Abbasova has won a total of 39 medals in her carrier, of which 15 are gold, 20 are silver, and four are bronze.

The competition was held in Budapest, Hungary between November 29 and December 1.

About 400 gymnasts from 21 clubs in Hungary, Azerbaijan, Italy, Cyprus, Israel, Ukraine, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, Georgia, Croatia and Ireland participated in the competition.

Mina Abbasova, who previously performed under the flag of Hungary, represents Azerbaijan after the 17th traditional Gracia cup tournament in Budapest in August 2018.

Mina, born in Baku in 2010, is temporarily residing in Budapest in connection with her parents' work.

The young gymnast, who was distinguished for her brilliant performances at all international competitions, started her sports career at the age of five. Abbasova successfully participated in many international competitions in Germany, Serbia, Croatia, Italy and Slovenia. She was engaged in gymnastics for two years at the Russian RG Sport club in Budapest.

She also took first place in Gracia Cup in 2016. So far, Mina has claimed the best title in many competitions around the world.

Besides Mina Abbasova, Azerbaijan was also represented by members of the Gym Kids club. Azerbaijani gymnasts Fatima Alizade (2012), Aybaniz Gafarova (2014), Samira Rzayeva (2014), Daniela Safarova (2010) took first places in various age categories.

Maryam Novruzova (2013), Maryam Baloglanova (2012) and Alina Hashimova (2010) grabbed silver medals.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specializes in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines. Since 2014, the Arena has hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku.

The National Gymnastics Arena is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but also of all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz