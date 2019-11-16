By Trend

The 26th Azerbaijan and Open Baku Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, as well as the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics are being held in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex on November 16, Trend reports.

During the acrobatic gymnastics competitions, men’s and women’s pairs, mixed pairs, as well as men’s and women’s groups in the age categories of "children" (8-16 years old), "pre-juniors" (9-18 years old), "juniors" (11-19 years old), "seniors" (19 years old and older) are performing tempo, balance and combined exercises.

During the aerobic gymnastics competitions, participants in the age categories of "youngsters" (7-8 years old), "children" (9-10 years old), "pre-juniors" (11-12 years old) are performing in an individual program, as part of trios, groups and aerodance program.

Along with athletes from Baku’s gymnastics clubs, the athletes from Sumgait, Balakan and Shabran are competing for the medals.

