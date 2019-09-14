By Trend

The licensed World Championship in wrestling has started in Nur Sultan city, the capital of Kazakhstan, Trend reports Sept. 14.

On the first day of the competition, Greco-Roman style wrestlers meet in the weight categories of 55, 63, 72 and 82 kg.

Azerbaijan’s Sanan Suleymanov (72 kg) defeated Croatia’s Dominik Etlinger in 1/16 finals. Performing for the first time in the world championship, the Azerbaijani wrestler won a landslide victory in the 1/8 finals over Georgia’s Yuri Lomadze. Lomadze was defeating Sanan with a score of 5:3, but nevertheless, the Azerbaijani wrestler managed to reach the quarter finals.

Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov in the classification round easily defeated the representative of Moldova.

The Azerbaijani national Greco-Roman wrestling team will feature current world champion Eldaniz Azizli; bronze medalist of the Olympics in Rio, multiple medalist of the world and European championships Rasul Chunayev; and the medalist of the world and European championships Islam Abbasov.

It is also worth noting that Georgia’s wrestler Beka Kandelaki, who will perform at the World Championship for the first time as part of the Azerbaijani national team, made his debut in the national team in August this year at the international tournament in Tbilisi, where he took third place.

The composition of the Azerbaijani classic wrestlers at the World Championship is as follows: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Taleh Mammadov (60 kg), Elman Mukhtarov (63 kg), Rasul Chunayev (67 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (72 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (82 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms), Orkhan Nuriyev (97 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg).

The wrestlers who take places from the first to the sixth at the World Championships will win the licenses for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

