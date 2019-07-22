By Trend

Baku is hosting XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF 2019), Trend reports.

The grand opening ceremony of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival was held in Baku on July 21.

EYOFl is held under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee and is a source of pride for the European Olympic Committees (EOC), which have more than 25 years of tradition.

The festival is the first multi-European event for young athletes aged 14-18. In odd years, winter and summer festivals are held every two years.

Trend presents photos from the opening ceremony of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz