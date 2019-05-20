By Trend

Gymnastics in Azerbaijan develops thanks to the efforts of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the honored master of sports of Russia, the winner of many different international sports competitions, Olympic silver medalist Yana Batyrshina told Trend on May 18.

"We all know who is the President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. This is the First Lady and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. Of course, all this is thanks to her, all this is thanks to her great merits. It can be seen how much Mehriban Aliyeva loves gymnastics, how much she invests her energy and puts soul in it, and the results of this work are visible," she said.

She noted that rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan is developing with great strides.

Speaking about the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships that ended today in Baku, Batyrshina noted the high level of organization of competitions and good conditions created for both gymnasts and spectators.

Batyrshina also highly appreciated the skill of Azerbaijani gymnasts. In her opinion, the country's junior team is a worthy change to the main team. She also highlighted the performance of the Azerbaijani gymnast Zahra Agamirova.

"Zahra Agamirova is a very strong gymnast. I love some of her performances, for example, those with the ball," Bartyrshina said.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships wrapped up May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts were performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts were participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries took part in the championships.

