By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has presented an information search system for financial products and services, Trend reports May 17.

Head of Economic Education Division of the CBA Ulkar Babayeva noted that the system will be commissioned in the coming days, and in July this year, its mobile version will be launched.

She said that 20 banks are already registered in the system. In the future, other banks, non-bank credit organizations, leasing and insurance companies are expected to join the system as well, she noted.

The new system will allow collecting all the information on products and services of financial organizations on a single website, she added.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz