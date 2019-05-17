By Trend

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships are taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Competitions are a real holiday for fans of rhythmic gymnastics. The audience of the championships with great delight is watching the bright and spectacular performances of the female gymnasts.

Along with this, a mascot, a monkey called Luigi, arouses a lot of smiles and positive vibes among the public and gymnasts.

The mascot was played by two professional actors - Scott Hesington and Barry Anderson.

The Baku public knows the actors in the image of a mascot - Gur-Gur frog, which they embodied at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline and at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which took place in Baku in 2018.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

