By Trend

It is comfortable to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the Ukrainian female athlete Viktoria Denisenko, participating in the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku as part of a team in group exercises, told Trend.

She stressed that it is a convenient place for her to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“I like the hall very much; it is beautiful, and it is comfortable to perform here, everything is at the highest level,” she said. “Unfortunately, we did not manage to watch the opening ceremony of the European Championships, as we were preparing for the performance. However, we partially saw the rehearsal, and it was very bright and extraordinary.”

As for the performance, the female gymnast noted that there were mistakes that need to be worked on.

“Our female coach was satisfied, we tried to do our best in the performance,” Denisenko said. “We managed to keep our hold on the apparatus, but, of course, there are still mistakes that need to be worked on. The day after tomorrow we will perform in the exercise program with ribbons, and we are determined to win.”

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

---

