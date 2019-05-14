By Trend

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 16-19.

During the Championships, senior gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while juniors - in the group exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a junior team consisting of Nazrin Jafarzade, Eleonora Yusifova, Laman Alimuradova, Farida Safiyarzade, Medina Asadova, Seljan Hajizade and Milana Akbarova.

In an interview with Trend, young gymnasts spoke about the age when they started to attend gymnastics classes, role of gymnastics in their lives and preparation for such an important event as the European Championships.

“I have been involved in rhythmic gymnastics for 11 years,” 15-year-old Nazrin Jafarzade said. “I came to the classes with my parents who took care of my health. During the classes I really loved this kind of sports and wanted to continue to attend the classes. The morning starts with choreography, then continues with training. Afterwards, we have lessons at school. Then the second training begins. After the second training, we rest. Such a schedule is quite easy. We got used to it. I could not believe it when I was admitted to the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team. I was very happy. This is a great feeling. Of course, I was glad that I would train in such a beautiful hall, the National Gymnastics Arena.”

“We are training well for the European Championship,” she added. “Our task is to perform well."

“When I was six years old, I started to attend rhythmic gymnastics classes,” 15-year-old Eleonora Yusifova said. “My mother likes this kind of sports and I also watched gymnasts’ performances with great interest.”

“The head coach chooses the athletes who will perform in the group teams and individual program,” she added. “I like to perform as part of the team. It is not difficult to train together because we have been in the same team for three years. We are used to perform together. The preparation for the European Championship is being held well. Everyone is happy. We believe that such a situation will continue."

“When I was nine years old, I started to attend rhythmic gymnastics classes,” 14-year-old Laman Alimuradova said. “I came to the classes with my parents. This is a very beautiful and feminine kind of sports. My favorite apparatus are a ribbon and a hoop because we perform with them in group exercises. Rhythmic gymnastics is a gentle kind of sports. A gymnast can demonstrate skills, and there is the audience watching the performance. Presently, we are training to participate in the European Championship. We train twice a day in the morning and in the evening."

“When I was nine years old, I started to attend rhythmic gymnastics classes,” 15-year-old Farida Safiyarzade said. “I came to the classes with my parents. My mother liked this kind of sports. Gymnastics is an elegant kind of sports. I also liked it so I continued to attend the classes. We are thoroughly training for the European Championship. We hope for a good result. The main thing for us is to perform well. The coach tells us about our mistakes. We listen to her and follow the instructions."

“When I was nine years old, I started to attend rhythmic gymnastics classes,” 14-year-old Medina Asadova said. “My mother chose this kind of sports for me because I liked to watch performances of beautiful, elegant athletes. When I first came to the National Gymnastics Arena, I was happy because I realized that I would perform at major and important competitions. The preparation for the European Championship is being held well. We perform with the ribbons to the "Mask of Zorro" music. This is a very complex composition. The music for the exercises with five hoops is also very beautiful and the audience will like it. "

“When I was three years old, I started to attend rhythmic gymnastics classes,” 14-year-old Seljan Hajizade said. “As I was an active child, my parents chose this kind of sports for me. Rhythmic gymnastics is a very elegant kind of sports. Each gymnast shows a beautiful composition during the performance. When I came to the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time, I was happy that I would train in such a big and beautiful hall. I like it very much. Our coach supports us during and after training. If we fail to do something, the coach always asks about the reason and helps us. We listen to her and correct the mistakes. The training is being held well within the preparation for the Championship. We want the audience to come to see and enjoy our performance.”

“When I was eight years old, I started to attend gymnastics classes,” 14-year-old Milana Akbarova said. “I like rhythmic gymnastics, that’s why I have chosen this kind of sports. When I started to train in the National Gymnastics Arena, I was happy that I came here. I am glad that we have such a big, magnificent arena. It is convenient to perform here. We are very grateful to the spectators that they come to the competitions and support us. We are waiting for everyone at the European Championship!"



