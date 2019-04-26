By Trend

The tickets for the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy, to be held in Baku on September 16-22, are available, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

After 14 years, Baku will again host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

Both individual gymnasts and teams performing in group exercises, who will compete by using individual apparatus and in all-around competitions will perform in the National Gymnastics Arena for seven days and the names of the best athletes in the team competition will be named.

This World Cup is a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games-2020.

Not only the winners, but also the names of new candidates for the Olympics will be named at the competition.

The top 16 gymnasts performing in the individual all-around program will receive a license (maximum two gymnasts from the country).

As for the teams performing in the group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already obtained a license following the World Cup in 2018.

At the World Cup this year, the top five best teams in the group exercises will get a chance to perform in Tokyo upon the points scored in the all-around competitions.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held on September 16.

Tickets can be purchased in the ticket offices of the National Gymnastics Arena, "28 Mall" and "Ganjlik Mall" shopping malls.

Ticket prices are 10 manats, 15 manats and 20 manats.

The traditional FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off with the participation of representatives of 38 countries on April 26.

Azerbaijani gymnasts will perform at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships on May 16-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz