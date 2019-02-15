By Trend

Baku 2015 European Games were one of the most interesting competitions in my life, French trampolinist Sebastien Martiny told Trend.

“I have had many difficult and interesting competitions so far. But two of them were the best - the European Games, held in Baku in 2015, and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games,” he said.

Martiny noted that the preparation to the World Cup is going very well.

“We are ready to compete. This World Cup is very important, since it is a licensed start as part of the qualification for the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo,” he noted.

Further, the trampolinist stressed that he considers the Chinese team the strongest, especially Gao Lei.

“Gao Lei has the highest jump in the world. For me he is the best one. But this competition will be difficult for him as well,” the athlete underlined.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held Feb. 16-17 in Baku.

About 300 gymnasts from 31 countries will take part in the World Cup.

Such athletes as Vladislav Goncharov, Rosanna MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Lei Gao, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page will compete in this World Cup.

Veronika Zemlianaia, Ruslan Agamirov, Ilya Grishunin, Oleg Piunov and Mikhail Malkin will represent Azerbaijan at the World Cup.

Eight FIG world cups in trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020 and two of these will be held in Baku.

Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships in 2018. Representatives from 26 countries participated in the championships. The trampoline world cups were organized in 2016 and 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz