By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The teams of Croatia, Hungary, Wales and Slovakia became the rivals of the national team of Azerbaijan in the "E" group, according to the draw.

The draw for the qualifying round of the 2020 European Football Championship took place on December 2 in Dublin, Ireland.

The qualifying tournament will be attended by 55 teams, which are divided into 10 groups. Five groups consist of five teams, five more - from six. Two best teams of each group and four more teams that will be the strongest in the UEFA Nations League following the results of the play-offs will enter the final of Euro 2020.

The final stage of "Euro 2020" will be held from June 12 to July 12, 2020. Matches will be held in 12 cities of Azerbaijan, England, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Romania and Scotland.

Azerbaijan's capital will be one of the 13 host cities of the European Football Championship in 2020, along with London, Munich, Rome, St. Petersburg, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Dublin, Bilbao, Budapest, Brussels, Glasgow and Copenhagen.

Capital will host quarterfinals and three group matches, along with Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

London will host semi-finals and final games of the EURO-2020.

Baku, a new venue of major international sporting events, has already been able to surprise the world with its organizational skills.

Earlier, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin arrived in Baku to attend a ceremony to unveil a logo of the 2020 UEFA European Championship .

There has been held a briefing with the participation of Ceferin and Abdullayev in front of Maiden Tower in Baku on September 30, 2016.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz