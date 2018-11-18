By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov (28,600 points), performing as part of men's pairs competitions, grabbed silver in the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Russian gymnasts Timofey Ivanov and Maxim Karavaev (29,182 points) ranked first, athletes from Kazakhstan Daniyel Dil and Vadim Shulyar (28.583 points) ranked third.

The finals of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine are participating in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan is represented by the Bronze medallists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov are competing for the best places within the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older are competing within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

