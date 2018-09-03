By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijani badminton player grabs its first medal in the RSL Kharkiv International 2018 Badminton Tournament ended in Ukraine on September 2.

Edi Reski Dvichayo, representing the country at the International Challenge category tournament, was remembered with a successful performance in the men’s personal race.

The national badminton player, who joined the competition from the main stage, was able to advance to the final of the race. Dvichayo met with Yan Louda, the representative of Czech Republic at a decisive meeting. The meeting ended with the victory of the Czech badminton player with 2:0. Thus, Edi finished the tournament on the second stage, and won the silver medal of the competition.

This is the first medal of Azerbaijan in the badminton tournament in the International Challenge category.

Another badminton player from Azerbaijan Ezmi Govimuramadhoni, who started from the qualifying round, stopped the fight in the 1/8 finals.

The tournament brought together 202 badminton players from 35 countries at the RSL Kharkiv International 2018.

Earlier, Azerbaijani pair Edi Reski Dvichayo and Ezmi Govimuramadhoni has claimed a bronze medal in the 4th edition of the Lagos International Badminton Classic (LIBC) in Nigeria.

---

