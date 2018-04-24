Trend:

Bronze medal in the team event was a pleasant surprise, head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend, commenting on the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts at AGF Junior Trophy.

"I never expect concrete results. Yesterday as well, I didn't expect a medal. It was important for me that they would perform clearly. Especially since it is harder to perform at home - everyone expects a good result from a gymnast. So the bronze medal was a pleasant surprise," Vasileva said.

The head coach noted that the girls performed at the high level, although there was little time to prepare.

"I can say that the bronze medal in the team competition is a very good result. But while the result is the most important thing for the fans, not only the result, but also the process of performance of athletes and the mistakes committed by them are important for the coach. We have very young girls, all four are very promising, but they have very little experience. They started to perform in the international arena just at the beginning of this year. I am very glad that each of them clearly performed three of the four exercises. Now we need to work on the mistakes," said Vasileva.

The competitions of the international AGF Junior Trophy tournament started in the national gymnastics arena in Baku on April 23.

The qualifying competition on an individual basis was held yesterday. The winners in the team standings, as well as finalists in individual exercises with gymnastic apparatus were determined at the end of the day.

In total, representatives of 18 countries take part in the tournament.

---

