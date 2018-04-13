By Trend

The best conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the competitions in trampoline gymnastics, Portuguese trampoline gymnast Diogo Abreu, who participated in 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling, told Trend April 13.

“This is my fourth time in Baku, and I really like to perform here,” he said.

“I had an injury in early March, but I recovered, so the preparation for the championship took less time. Because of this I had to reduce complexity of the elements a little,” he said.

In turn, Abreu’s teammate Diogo Ganchinho, noted that the most important goal is to win medals in team competitions.

“We have finished our performance and now we will prepare for the team finals in the evening,” he said. “I think that we will be able to compete for medals. At the two previous European Championships we were able to achieve this, and I hope that this time we will also demonstrate good results.”

The second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena kicked off in Baku April 13.

The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors will be held today.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Tofig Aliyev, Farid Mustafayev, Elnur Mammadov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Sviatlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

A total of 420 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

