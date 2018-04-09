By Laman Ismayilova

The first group matches of the Spring Cup of Azfar Business League - ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football took place on April 7-8.

ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football is a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies. The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The event is organizer by ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion), Trend Life reported.

The matches of groups A, B, C and D were held on April 7.

Azecolab team won in A group with a score 5-1, defeating KATV1.

The losing team was able to score a goal of prestige only in the end of the match.

Another matches had to be held between Bakcell and Gənclər və İdman Nazirliyi (Ministry of Youth and Sports) teams. However, Gənclər və İdman Nazirliyi teams did not come to the match and lost with a score of 3-0.

Thus, the group was headed by Azecolab and Bakcell.

In B group, the bronze medalist of the autumn cup ABL Cup 2017/18 Universal team met with Gate Baku. Universal, which conceded in the account, was able to pull a draw only at the end of the match. The game ended with a score of 2-2. In another confrontation, there were two teams, marked by weak performances in the autumn cup - Smart Systems Technology and GESCO. The team Smart Systems Technology defeated the opponent with a score 11-2. Islam Ismayilov was the most active player among the winners. He became one of three players who made poker in the first round, and also assisted two goals for his team.

The match between the teams ATL Tech and City Taxi, held in Group C, ended with a victory of taxi drivers with a score 4-2. As City Taxi, following the results of the autumn cup, settled 10 steps below the opponent, it had an advantage during the match.

Kapital Bank beat AZ Logistika team with a score 6-1. The banker Elmir Fataliyev made a hat-trick for 4 minutes.

Finally, the last matches of the first day of the game were played in group D. The hat-tricks were made in both matches. Buta Palace missed 3 goals" in the last three minutes of the match. The team Embawood won with a score 1-4. The member of Embawood team Joshgun Suleymanov showed his best at the match. He scored 3 goals and 1 scoring pass.

In another match, Azərkosmos team lost to the Pullman team with a score 6-3. The member of Pullman Rahman Abbasov made hat-trick.

In the second game day, the 1st round, the teams in E, F, G and H groups entered the fight.

The fourth best team of the autumn cup Polat Yol in the match with İteca Caspian LLC, held in group E, rushed all the forces ahead and scored the biggest victory of the first round. The team "shipped" the opponent 11 goals, and missed only one. Players of Polat Yol team, Nagi Nagiyev and Orkhan Hasanov made hat tricks. Orkhan Hasanov also gave three successful passes. In another match, a team of journalists "TreMiDa" lost 1-5 to DDLAR Group. Despite the result, the game took place on the oncoming attacks. But goalkeeper of DDLAR Group Shohrat Alakparov played an important role in his incredible game in the victory of his team with a large score.

In group F, where the lot sent the champion of the autumn cup, both games ended in rout. The champion and the main favorite of Azersun won over Muğanbank, scoring 5 goals

VTB Bank defeated R.İ.S.K Company with a score 9-0.

In the first half, Azersun met with the opponent's resistance and only once was able to print the gates of bankers, but in the second half the resistance was broken and they scored four more unanswered goals. The scorer of the autumn cup, Eyub Efendiyev, again demonstrated his sniper qualities and, thus, became the second player who scored 4 goals in the first round. In the next round in the central group match, the leaders will meet in a full-time meeting.

Perhaps the most spectacular match of the first round of the group stage should be considered the match of the group G "Gilan Holding" - "Silk Way Group". Teams showed football fans a real football thriller. That one, then another team led in the account and none of them allowed the opponent to break away for two goals. The game was held on a collision course with beautiful goals. The shootout did not reveal the winner, and the teams divided the points between themselves. The result - an effective draw 4-4.

In the second match of the group AzerGold beat with a large score Optimal team, another newcomer of the cup. Totally14 goals were scored at this game, more than in any other game and the match was the most productive in the first round. It is noteworthy that Optimal team was supported by an army of fans, consisting of employees of the company, who inspired their team for 4 assault attacks. Despite the defeat with a score of 10-4, the game became significant for the player Optimal Shamo Ahmadov, who also made a hat-trick.

And finally, in the last group H, both games ended with the same score. Təmiz Şəhər beat Port of Baku with a score 9-2. The team "TİMSPORT" defeated the fifth debutant of the tournament, Təhsil Nazirliyi (Ministry of Education) with the same result.

The match between Təmiz Şəhər and Port of Baku became the most rude in the first round. In just two game days, one red card was shown and it also happened at this match. The member of Port of Baku team, Elshan Zamanov got red card on the 30th minute of the match.

In the match TİMSPORT - Təhsil Nazirliyi except for the final result, a pivotal fact was 4 goals scored by the player of TİMSPORT Kamil Kanayev.

Three of his four goals he scored in the second half of the match, and in three minutes! The match Təmiz Şəhər - TİMSPORT, which will take place within the framework of the next round, is expected to become one of the most interesting not only in this group, but in the whole of the second round.

Thus, within the first round of the group stage of the Spring Cup ABL Cup 2017/18, 15 matches were played and 126 goals scored (one match did not take place due to failure of one of the teams to appear). The average score is 8.4 goals per game. Out of 126 goals, 56 were scored in the first half, 70 in the second. Most goals were scored in groups G and H. In each of them, the teams scored 22 goals to each other. Three players scored 4 goals, 8 players made hat-tricks. Kamil Kanaev scored his last three goals in three minutes and became the author of the fastest hat trick.

The most interesting fragments and interviews from the first round of the spring cup ABL Cup 2017/18 will be shown on Thursday at 00:00, at ATV channel.

