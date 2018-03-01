By Laman Ismayilova

National Paralympic Committee looks to develop winter Paralympic sports. The decision was made at the meeting in the National Paralympic Committee.

First Vice-President of the National Paralympic Committee Natig Gasimov, Vice-President of National Paralympic Committee Ilham Zakiyev, General Secretary Kamal Mammadov and the head of Shahdag Tourist Center Rustam Najafov attended the meeting.

The sides discussed the issues of creation and development of Paralympic movement in winter sports for participation in international competitions.

For this purpose, international experts will arrive in Azerbaijan in March.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting.

In the same year the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPKA) was established.

The Committee is developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports. By the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, two sports will also be added to them.

Over the past few years, the National paralympic team has made great achievements.

Azerbaijan's largest medal haul came in 2012, with a total of twelve medals.

The Winter Paralympic Games is an international multi-sport event where athletes with physical disabilities compete in snow and ice sports. This includes athletes with mobility disabilities, amputations, blindness, and cerebral palsy.

The Winter Paralympic Games are held every four years directly following the Winter Olympic Games.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz