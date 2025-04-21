Ukrainian delegation to join ceasefire talks in London next week

21 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ukrainian delegation will take part in upcoming talks in London next week, where representatives from the United States and European countries are expected to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, Azernews reports citing UNIAN.

The information was confirmed by Sergey Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Our group will participate. I will not disclose the composition. If necessary, adjustments will be made to the composition, but Ukraine will definitely participate in these talks,” Leshchenko stated.

He also recalled that Ukraine was represented at the Paris meeting on April 17 by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.