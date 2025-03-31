Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May in first foreign trip since returning to White House
US President Donald Trump is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia in May on his first foreign trip since returning to the White House, the Axios news website reported Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
Planning for the trip is ongoing as the Trump administration works to resume a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and to get Hamas to release more hostages, it said.
Trump had told reporters on March 6 that he would likely visit Saudi Arabia "over the next month and a half."
"I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally, you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up $450 billion," he said.
"This time, I said I will go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. Meaning the purchase over four years of a trillion dollars. They agreed to do that. So I am gonna be going there," he added.
The current plan is for Trump to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, said a US official and a source familiar with the matter.
