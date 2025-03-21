Massive underground structures found beneath Giza Pyramids spark ancient energy grid conspiracy theories

21 March 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

A stunning new radar study has sent shockwaves across the internet, revealing a vast subterranean complex beneath the Pyramids of Giza—challenging long-held beliefs that the structures were built solely as royal tombs, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) tomography, scientists Corrado Malanga of the University of Pisa and Filippo Biondi of the University of Strathclyde scanned the Khafre Pyramid and uncovered what appears to be an underground system stretching two kilometers beneath all three major pyramids.

The findings, made public through a scientific paper and a press release issued on March 15, detail five identical multi-level structures connected by geometric passageways near the base of the Khafre Pyramid.

Even more striking were the eight vertical cylindrical wells, encircled by spiral pathways descending 648 meters below the surface. These wells ultimately merge into two massive cube-shaped chambers—each measuring 80 meters on each side.

A video from the Reese Report declared that the revelation “challenges the long-held belief that the pyramids served solely as royal tombs.” Instead, it adds fuel to fringe theories that have circulated for decades—suggesting these structures may have had a mechanical or even energy-producing function.

Theories like these aren’t new. Inventor Nikola Tesla once speculated that the pyramids might collect and harness Earth’s natural energy. Engineer Christopher Dunn echoed similar ideas in his book The Giza Power Plant, proposing that the Great Pyramid operated as a giant machine capable of converting seismic vibrations into usable energy.

Naturally, the internet couldn’t help but theorize. “The megastructure they just found underneath the Giza Pyramids is probably the most important discovery to ever be made in our lifetimes,” one user posted on X. Others have jumped to conclusions about pre-flood civilizations or alien technology, with some comparing the discovery to a scene straight out of National Treasure 3.

Instead, researchers like Dr. Sara Schrader from the University of Leiden noted that the bones bore the marks of laborers. Her team concluded that “pyramid tombs, once thought to be the final resting place of the most elite, may have also included low-status high-labor staff.”

While mainstream Egyptologists still insist the pyramids were built around 2500 BCE using ramps and simple tools, the newly discovered anomalies—combined with the structures’ mathematical precision—have sparked renewed interest in alternative narratives.

The Khafre Project team has reportedly expressed interest in excavating the site, but Egypt’s government has long been cautious about approving digs that challenge its official stance on the pyramids’ historical purpose. For now, the mystery remains buried—both literally and figuratively.