Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in field of port logistics

19 March 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Cooperation in the development of port infrastructure was a key topic of the meeting in Beijing between Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev and Zhang Baohua, Member of the Board of Directors of SP Qingdao Port Group, Azernews reports.

The parties discussed the prospects for improving port infrastructure, increasing capacity, and expanding cooperation within the framework of transport and logistics projects.

During the meeting, they also addressed the modernization of port facilities, the introduction of new technologies, and the optimization of logistics processes to enhance the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s seaports.

This meeting underscores Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening its logistics and transport networks, which are essential for expanding trade routes and boosting economic connectivity. By improving port infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies, Kazakhstan aims to become a key hub in the Central Asian region, facilitating not only domestic trade but also acting as a bridge between China, Russia, and Europe. The partnership with Qingdao Port Group, a leading player in global port operations, could provide Kazakhstan with valuable expertise and access to a vast international network, helping it to improve its maritime and overland transport systems.