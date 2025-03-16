Türkiye condemns annexation of Crimea on 11th Anniversary

16 March 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 11th anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, reaffirming its stance against the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Azernews reports.

The statement emphasized that Ankara considers the annexation unacceptable, viewing it as a breach of international law. The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, declaring:

"We will closely monitor the situation on the peninsula, especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, and keep the current processes on the agenda of the international community."

Russia’s occupation of Crimea began on February 20, 2014, with the deployment of troops and the seizure of strategic facilities. On March 16, a referendum was held under Russian military control, followed by Moscow's announcement of the "annexation" two days later. However, on March 27, 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution confirming Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The occupation continues to be unrecognized by the international community, including Azerbaijan.