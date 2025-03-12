Russian, US intelligence chiefs discuss reducing confrontation

12 March 2025 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

The heads of Russian and US intelligence services have decided to hold regular contacts. In their opinion, this is necessary to "reduce confrontation in relations between Moscow and Washington"

Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin and CIA Director John Ratcliffe agreed to hold regular contacts to "reduce confrontation in relations between Moscow and Washington." They discussed cooperation between the two countries during a telephone conversation on March 11.

“During the conversation, issues of interaction between the two special services in areas of common interest and the resolution of crisis situations were discussed,” the SVR press bureau said in a statement .

Contacts between the directors of the SVR and the CIA will help “ensure international stability and security” and will also help reduce “confrontations” between Moscow and Washington, the press bureau added.